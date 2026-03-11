The S&P 500 ended Tuesday's session down 0.21% at 6,781.48, after a volatile stretch driven by oil price swings and escalating tensions in the Middle East, with investors closely tracking developments around the Strait of Hormuz.

Why That Number Matters

Oil markets remain the biggest driver of sentiment. Crude prices surged earlier this week as the conflict with Iran threatened shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint that handles roughly 20% of global oil shipments.

At the same time, policymakers are trying to calm markets. The International Energy Agency (IEA) is considering the largest release of strategic oil reserves in history, according to a Wall Street Journal report, a move aimed at stabilizing crude prices and preventing a broader economic shock.

Investors are also awaiting U.S. inflation data due Wednesday, particularly after signs of a weakening labor market have grown in recent months. This could shape expectations for Federal Reserve policy and determine whether the recent spike in oil prices feeds into broader inflation pressures.

The Bull Case

Oil prices have retreated from their recent highs as governments weigh coordinated supply measures and markets digest signs that the conflict may not escalate further.

At last check, S&P 500 futures were modestly higher, up 0.21% at 6,801.75.

How The Previous Bet Played Out: The S&P 500 opened Tuesday just slightly up at 6,796.56. The March 10 Polymarket bet resolved “Up” on $652,836 in trading volume, as traders scrambled in the last hour to place their bets. Till about an hour before markets opened, the market was at 1.8% odds that the benchmark index would open up. This quickly jumped to over 99% as premarket sentiment wavered.

