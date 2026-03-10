Mojtaba Khamenei was elected as the Supreme Leader of Iran after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in U.S. strikes on the first day of the U.S.-Iran war. The new Supreme Leader is yet to make a public appearance.

Trump Says New Supreme Leader Needs US Approval

President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Iran's new Supreme Leader will need to "get approval from us" or else "he's not going to last long."

Trump had earlier rejected Mojtaba Khamenei's candidature, calling him a “lightweight" and saying that he needed to be "personally involved" in selecting Iran’s next leader.

Lindsey Graham Warns Mojtaba Khamenei

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), in a post on X on Sunday, warned that Mojtaba Khamenei will meet the same fate as his father.

“I believe it’s just a matter of time before he meets the same fate as that of his father — one of the most evil men on the planet,” Graham said in a post on X.

Graham added, "When it comes to the future of the region and that of the Iranian people, the son of the late murderous ayatollah is not the change we’re looking for."

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Amid the warnings from the U.S. administration, the prediction market is betting on when the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic will make a public appearance.

Prediction market thinks that Khamenei is likely to make his first public appearance by March 31, with bettors placing a 67% probability on this date.

An earlier appearance is unlikely as per bettors, who have placed a 34% probability on March 16 and 23% probability on March 13.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock