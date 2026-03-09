Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is on his way to becoming a trillionaire, with a net worth of around $662 billion. This will receive a boost after the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of SpaceX.

Elon Musk Hints At $ 1.75 Trillion Valuation

The company is reportedly preparing to file confidentially for an IPO as early as next month, aiming for a June listing that could raise up to $50 billion, potentially surpassing Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion debut to become the largest IPO in history.

Citigroup Joins IPO Process

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has joined the list of banks preparing for the IPO.

Here's What The Prediction Market Is Saying

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $950,000 has been bet on the contract “When will SpaceX officially announce an IPO?"

The "Before Aug. 1, 2026" option has the highest backing, with bettors placing a 81% probability on this option.

The "Before Jul. 1, 2026" option also has a lot of backing, with bettors placing a 71% probability.

The prediction market, however, is skeptical of the company announcing its IPO before June 1, with the option having only a 29% probability, as per bettors.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock