Why That Number Matters

The odds reflect genuine uncertainty around the single biggest number of the week. February’s non-farm payrolls report is due Friday morning. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect payroll growth of 50,000, and the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.3%.

A strong print keeps the Fed on hold longer. A weak one reopens the rate-cut conversation. Traders have already pushed their forecasts for the first Fed rate cut further into the summer, with less than one-in-three odds now priced in for the June meeting.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.14% on Thursday, as rising energy prices kept inflation expectations elevated.

The Countercase

At last check, S&P 500 futures were up 0.24% at 6,851.50.

