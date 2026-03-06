Kristi Noem, on Thursday, was removed from her post as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security by President Donald Trump and reassigned as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

Amid this reshuffle, the prediction market is busy betting on who will be the next person to leave the Trump administration this year.

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $1.4 million has been bet on the contract “Who will leave the Trump administration this year?"

Three Officials Top The List

Kash Patel, the director of the FBI, is next, with bettors placing a 52% probability on his exit, up by 8%.

In December 2025, reports had suggested that Patel and Noem are under scrutiny and could be removed. With Noem's removal, Patel has once again come under the scanner.

Pam Bondi, the Attorney General, is next, with bettors placing a 50% probability on her exit this year.

