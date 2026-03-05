President Donald Trump told Axios on Thursday that he needs to be “personally involved” in selecting Iran’s next leader, dismissing the frontrunner Mojtaba Khamenei as “a lightweight” and comparing the process to his Venezuela playbook.

Just last week, Trump said there “may or may not be regime change in Iran,” yet the President seems to want a hand in the process.

“They are wasting their time, Khamenei’s son is a lightweight,” Trump said, “I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy in Venezuela.”

The comments land as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials continue to insist the U.S. military campaign is not about “regime change.”

Who Will Be The Next Supreme Leader Of Iran?

Despite Trump’s dislike, Polymarket’s “Next Supreme Leader of Iran” contract has Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the previous leader, leading at 58%.

The market is betting on the exact outcome the White House says it won’t accept.

Alireza Arafi, the hardline cleric currently sitting on Iran’s interim leadership council, sits at 11%.

Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, the only seasoned political operator on that same council, trades at 3%.

Exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi trades at just 1%, and the option of abolishing the position entirely trades at 4%, as does “None by June 30”.

Several other candidates are now trading at close to 0c, presumably killed during the recent strikes.

The market has done almost $18 million in volume.

A separate Polymarket contract on when Iran will name a successor prices a March 7 announcement at 37%, rising to 88% by March 31.

Iran Fires Back

While prediction markets weigh the succession, the conflict on the ground continues to escalate.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed Thursday it struck a U.S.-linked oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf with a missile.

The IRGC said the vessel “is currently on fire,” though the U.S. has not confirmed the claim.

The attack would mark the latest escalation in a conflict that has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz.

Tanker traffic has collapsed to near zero since the IRGC declared the waterway closed on March 2, with protection and indemnity insurance withdrawn as of Wednesday.

Brent crude is trading around $84 per barrel, up roughly 18% from pre-conflict levels. Analysts have speculated that a sustained high oil price will lead to inflation.

