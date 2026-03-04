Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading above $73,000, up 13% since U.S. and Israeli forces struck Iran on Feb. 28.

James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, says this is the strongest real-world test of Bitcoin’s safe-haven thesis this cycle. His verdict: BTC passed.

Why The Market Was Ready For The Bitcoin Rally

The rally didn’t come from nowhere. Butterfill points to five months of preparation most observers missed.

An estimated $30 billion in whale outflows between October 2025 and February 2026 had already cleared motivated sellers.

Valuations compressed to roughly one standard deviation below realized value, historically a late-stage correction signal, not a continuation pattern.

Leverage ratios dropped from 33% in October to 25%, back to long-term averages.

By the time the geopolitical shock hit, the corrective work was largely done.

That’s why BTC didn’t behave like it normally does.

Bitcoin is the only major liquid asset that trades on weekends, and it typically absorbs panic selling when traditional markets are closed.

During the Russia-Ukraine outbreak in 2022, BTC dropped 10% before rebounding 28% in five days. The Israel-Palestine conflict in October 2023 saw a 5-6% dip, then a 32% recovery.

This time, it rallied into the instability.

The Hormuz Factor

What separates this crisis from prior shocks is the chokepoint.

Roughly 21% of global oil trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz daily. Iran threatened to set fire to any ship attempting to cross.

Butterfill argues prolonged Hormuz disruption would stress energy-importing nations’ finances and test confidence in global financial infrastructure, from correspondent banking to dollar settlement systems.

He draws a parallel to the 2022 immobilization of $300 billion in Russian central bank reserves, which proved sovereign assets held in foreign custody can become politically inaccessible overnight.

A sustained Hormuz crisis favors the same hedge: an asset with no issuer, no counterparty, and no dependency on strained infrastructure.

Macro headwinds haven’t disappeared.

January PPI came in at 0.5% month-over-month versus 0.3% expected.

Energy-driven inflation from Iran may push goods prices higher, delaying rate cuts.

But the longer energy inflation persists while central banks stay hawkish, the more compelling the fixed-supply argument becomes.

Prediction Markets And The Bear Case

On Polymarket, the U.S.-Iran ceasefire market has $9.4 million in volume.

Traders give a ceasefire by May 31 a 66% chance and by June 30 a 71% shot. A U.S. invasion by March 31 sits at 9%.

The longer those odds stay elevated, the stronger the medium-term case for BTC.

Polymarket’s March BTC price contract has drawn $14 million in volume, and an $80,000 target currently trades at 51%. It prices the chance of a crash back down to $65,000 at 44%.

Not everyone is buying Butterfill’s bull thesis.

Tiger Research argues the safe-haven label still doesn’t fit.

The core problem is structural: Bitcoin’s derivatives volume runs roughly 6.5 times its spot volume, meaning the market is dominated by leveraged positions that get liquidated in cascading selloffs the moment a crisis hits.

Because BTC trades 24/7, it’s the first major asset available to sell when weekend panic sets in.

They go on to say gold has six millennia of precedent as a wartime store of value.

Image: Shutterstock