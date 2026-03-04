The S&P 500 closed lower three of the last four sessions, finishing Tuesday at 6,816.63 to clock its weakest close since late November and below where it started the year. Concerns around a prolonged U.S.-Iran war unsettled investors even as President Donald Trump‘s comments offered some respite.

Why That Number Matters

Global benchmark Brent crude gained 5.8% Tuesday to $82.14 per barrel — its highest since July 2024, having surged nearly 20% in two sessions.

The Bull Countercase

Historically, the S&P 500 has averaged a loss of just 0.9% in the month following major geopolitical events, before gaining 3.4% over the following six months, according to a CNN report that cites data from strategists at Carson Group.

S&P 500 futures are currently at 6,782, down 42.75 points or 0.63%.

How The Previous Bet Played Out: The benchmark index opened Tuesday sharply down at 6,800.26, meaning Polymarket punters called it correctly. “Down” resolved on $420,090 in traded volume.

