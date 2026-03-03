Jamie Dimon says crypto firms paying interest on stablecoin balances should face the same rules as banks.

“If you are going to be holding balances and paying interest, that’s a bank. You should be regulated like a bank,” the JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) CEO told CNBC at JPMorgan’s Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami on Monday. “If they want to be a bank, so be it.”

Dimon Vs. Armstrong

The comments were a direct response to Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong, who has pushed for crypto platforms to offer stablecoin rewards without bank-level oversight.

The two clashed at the World Economic Forum in January, with Dimon reportedly telling Armstrong he was “full of s—” and to stop “lying on television” about banks sabotaging crypto legislation.

Armstrong told CNBC from Mar-a-Lago in February that he saw a “win-win outcome” for both sides. Dimon disagrees.

“It can’t be: You have these people doing one thing without any regulation, and these people doing another,” he said. “If you do that, the public will pay. It will get bad.”

The Bill Is Stuck

The CLARITY Act, President Donald Trump’s flagship crypto market structure bill, missed its March 1 White House deadline without a deal.

The sticking point is stablecoin yields. Coinbase pulled support for the bill in January after the Senate moved to restrict rewards programs. Negotiations between banks and crypto executives have reportedly stalled.

Polymarket bettors currently give the CLARITY Act a 70% chance of becoming law in 2026.

Dimon noted JPMorgan remains bullish on blockchain itself, pointing to the bank’s deposit token JPM Coin. “We’re actually one of the biggest users of blockchain,” he said.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down about 23% year-to-date.

Coinbase shares are down more than 50% from their July 2025 all-time high near $420, currently trading around $185. The company’s Q4 revenue fell 22% year-over-year to $1.78 billion, missing Street estimates of $1.85 billion.

JPMorgan is trading around $320 after hitting an all-time high of $327.78 in late December.

Image: Shutterstock