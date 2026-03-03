Bernstein senior analyst Stacy Rasgon made a forceful bull case for Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) on CNBC Tuesday.

“I really like Nvidia here,” Rasgon said. “I’ve never seen it so cheap, especially relative to the broader semiconductor industry.”

Rasgon pointed to an “interesting dichotomy” in chip stocks: compute names like Nvidia have gone nowhere while memory names are ripping.

He noted that the current bullishness in memory valuations simply makes no sense if the AI bubble fears dragging down compute stocks are accurate. Ultimately, he said, one side of that trade is wrong.

The analyst reiterated that Nvidia is “early on AI ramp,” with numbers still going up. “At these valuations I’d be an owner,” he said.

Morgan Stanley reinstated Nvidia as its top semiconductor pick Monday, with analyst Joseph Moore calling shares a “surprisingly good entry point” at roughly 18x forward 2027 earnings. Moore noted the stock has flatlined for two quarters while earnings estimates climbed 38%.

Eisman: ‘Incredible’ Numbers, Downstream Doubts

Not everyone is as sanguine. “Big Short” investor Steve Eisman called Nvidia’s 73% fiscal year revenue growth “incredible” on his podcast, but noted the stock closed down after earnings anyway.

Eisman’s concern isn’t Nvidia itself but downstream risk: the same AI spending powering Nvidia’s quarter may kill software companies whose private credit-funded buyouts were made before LLMs existed.

A wave of defaults among these legacy software firms threatens to send shockwaves through the massive private credit ecosystem that propped them up.

What Prediction Markets Say

The platform’s AI Bubble Burst contract prices 15% odds of an industry downturn by year-end, requiring triggers like Nvidia falling 50% from its all-time high.

The next catalyst: Nvidia’s GTC conference runs March 16-19, where CEO Jensen Huang is expected to unveil the company’s four-year roadmap.

Image: Shutterstock