The escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran following ballistic missile strikes by a joint U.S.-Israeli operation in Tehran over the weekend have cast major doubts over Iran allowing crude oil shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key trading route. Here's what traders on Polymarket and Kalshi are betting on.

Will Iran Close The Strait Of Hormuz?

Over 48% of the traders on the prediction market platform Polymarket on Sunday bet on Iran closing the Strait by December 31, 2026, while 43% of the traders think the closure could come sooner, by around June 30. Over 33% of the bettors placed their bets on Iran closing the trade route by the end of March.

On Kalshi, over 37% of the bettors think the Strait will be closed before 2027, while 35% and 29% of the traders think the closure could come sometime before August and May this year, respectively.

Oil Prices

Experts have warned that any closure of the Strait could lead to oil prices surging exponentially, with analysts at ING predicting that any disruptions to the global oil supply chain could lead to prices topping $140 a barrel.

It's worth noting that a Palau-flagged oil tanker was struck near the Strait of Hormuz, along with two other vessels, according to officials from Oman cited by Al Jazeera on Sunday.

U.S.-Iran Conflict

The conflict comes as U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following which Tehran also launched attacks on Israel, as well as U.S. assets in the region. Iran also struck targets in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and other countries.

