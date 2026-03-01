Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been killed in a strike by the U.S. and Israel. The news was confirmed by Iranian state media, hours after Israeli officials announced the leader’s death.

Abolition Of Iran's Supreme Leader Position Leads Prediction Market

On Kalshi, a regulated exchange and prediction market platform, a contract is trending amid the strikes: ‘Who will be the next Supreme Leader of Iran?‘

Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son, is the top contender according to the prediction market, with bettors placing a 27% probability.

The second outcome is not a person at all: it is the abolition of the position entirely. Bettors are placing 23% probability that the Islamic Republic’s defining institution, the Supreme Leader, may not survive Khamenei’s death in any meaningful form.

Ali Larijani, a veteran political figure, holds a 14% probability.

Hassan Khomeini, grandson of the revolution’s founder, follows closely.

Khamenei's Death to Reshape Iran's Politics

Khamenei’s death is expected to have a profound impact on Iran’s political and economic landscape.

As the Supreme Leader, he held significant power and influence over the country’s domestic and foreign policies. His successor will play a crucial role in shaping Iran’s future, particularly in its relations with other nations and its approach to issues such as nuclear proliferation and regional conflicts.

The Iranian leader’s death was also announced by President Donald Trump on Truth Social, where he referred to Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in history.”

Moreover, Khamenei’s death is likely to impact the global oil market. Iran is a major oil-producing nation, and any instability in the country could potentially disrupt the global supply of crude oil.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.