The clash between Dario Amodei-led Anthropic and the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth-led Department of War has escalated, with the AI startup saying it cannot, in "good conscience," accept the new contract language being pushed by the department.

Anthropic Vs. Department of War

The Department of War has reportedly threatened to cut off Anthropic's Claude from being used by the U.S. government, label it a “supply chain risk” and use the Defense Production Act to force the changes.

Hegseth has reportedly issued a deadline until Friday to open Claude for unrestricted use or risk losing its government contract.

Here's What The Prediction Market Thinks

The contract has seen action worth over $320,000.

The prediction market thinks a ban is unlikely, with the "No" option having a 68% probability as per bettors.

The "Yes" option has a 33% probability as per bettors, down from its high of 49%.

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Praises Anthropic

