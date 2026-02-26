Howard Marks says AI has crossed from helping workers to replacing them.

The Oaktree Capital Management co-chairman released a memo Wednesday titled “AI Hurdles Ahead,” arguing that AI has hit what he calls “Level 3”, autonomous agents that do entire jobs, not just speed them up.

That distinction, Marks writes, “is what separates a $50 billion market from a multi-trillion dollar one.”

‘Not A Rough Draft. The Finished Thing.’

Marks builds his case through a series of recent examples.

Matt Schumer, CEO of Other Side AI, wrote in a blog post viewed over 50 million times that he tells AI what to build in plain English “and it just appears. Not a rough draft I need to fix. The finished thing.”

The development side is moving just as fast.

OpenAI’s technical documentation for GPT 5.3 Codex says it was the company’s “first model that was instrumental in creating itself.”

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says that feedback loop may be one to two years from full autonomy.

Marks’ memo also cites an estimate that in software alone, $150 billion to $250 billion in annual labor value could migrate to AI compute.

Prediction Markets Aren’t Panicking

Polymarket’s How High Will US Unemployment Go In 2026? market gives a 38% chance unemployment hits 5.0% this year. Just 26% for 5.5%, 18% for 6.0% and 7% for 10.0%.

That 10% figure is the exact level Citrini’s dystopian scenario modeled. Bettors are pricing it as a 20-to-1 long shot.

Apart from a spike during Covid, the U.S. hasn’t seen 10% unemployment since October 2009, at the depths of the financial crisis.

What Investors Need To Know

Marks isn’t calling it a bubble.

He says the technology is “very real” and its potential is “more likely underestimated today rather than overestimated.”

But he separates the tech from the trade.

Startups with multi-billion dollar valuations and no announced products, Marks writes, “can only be viewed as lottery tickets.”

His advice from December hasn’t changed: don’t go all in and risk ruin, don’t stay all out and miss one of the great technological leaps forward.

Image: Shutterstock