The S&P 500 closed Wednesday at 6,946.13 — a clean 0.81% gain and the second green day in a row. Then Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported its fourth-quarter results. The stock popped 3.5% after hours. Then it faded. By the time most traders called it a day, Nvidia was below $200 again.

That sell-the-news wobble is likely the reason a bet on Polymarket opened at 60% “Down,” 40% “Up,” with $42,660 in volume already placed against a simple question: “S&P 500 (SPX) Opens Up or Down on February 26?”

Why That Number Matters

February has been a bruising month to navigate. Last Friday, the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs, giving markets a brief exhale, and the S&P closed up 0.69% at 6,909.51. But the relief was short-lived: Trump responded within hours by announcing a new global tariff via executive order, rattling equities again at the start of this week.

The Bull Countercase

NVIDIA guided fiscal first-quarter revenue to around $78 billion, above analysts’ expectations, and its CFO said demand is “strengthening” with sequential growth expected through the year.

S&P 500 futures are currently at 6,949.50, down 10.25 points or 0.15%.

