The White House has two words for Sam Bankman-Fried: no pardon.

The convicted FTX fraudster has mounted a MAGA charm offensive from federal prison, dictating pro-Trump posts through Bureau of Prisons-approved phone calls to a proxy who publishes them on X.

He’s praised the president, bashed “Clinton-appointed” judges, and championed Truth Social, with critics noting sock-puppet accounts are amplifying the campaign.

But none of it is moving the needle.

A spokesperson told Fortune on Tuesday that Trump has no intention of granting clemency, pointing to the president’s own comments in January where he explicitly ruled out a pardon for SBF.

The CZ Precedent Doesn’t Apply

The push makes more sense when you look at the scoreboard.

Trump pardoned Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) founder Changpeng Zhao last October after CZ served four months for anti-money laundering violations. Trump said he was told CZ’s offense was “not even a crime.”

But the two cases aren’t remotely comparable.

CZ’s violations were compliance-related. Bankman-Fried was convicted of wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy after FTX customers lost roughly $8 billion.

CZ also had ties to the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial crypto venture. SBF donated $5.2 million to Biden in 2020.

Crypto lawyer Jake Chervinsky said when CZ was pardoned last October that he’d be “truly shocked” if Trump did the same for SBF, calling his name “half punch line, half curse word in DC.”

Polymarket Says 9%

On Polymarket’s “Who will Trump pardon before 2027?” market, SBF sits at just 9% with $28,823 in volume.

That puts him just above Diddy at 8%, who shares a dormitory with Bankman-Fried at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Steve Bannon is at 19%, Nicolás Maduro 9% and Ghislaine Maxwell at 8%.

Why It’s Not Happening

None of this is improvised.

Trial documents revealed Bankman-Fried had literally written down a plan to “come out as a Republican” on Tucker Carlson‘s show as FTX was collapsing in late 2022.

He eventually did the interview last year and landed in solitary confinement for it.

The Trump administration has been aggressively pro-crypto, dismissing SEC cases and reorganizing DOJ enforcement. But there’s a clear line: friendly to the industry, not to the guy who stole billions from it.

Unlike Ulbricht, who became a libertarian cause, or CZ, who had direct business ties to Trump’s crypto empire, SBF has no natural constituency pushing for his release.

He remains arguably the most hated figure in crypto after the FTX collapse wiped out retail investors and triggered an industry-wide winter.

His pitch to MAGA world amounts to X posts praising Truth Social and a $5.2 million receipt from the Biden campaign.

