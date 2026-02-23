President Donald Trump will address the country in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday. Ahead of the speech, prediction markets are betting big money on various bets, from how long Trump will speak to what he will say during the address, and much more.

This is Trump's first State of the Union address of his second term. He will address a joint session of Congress, highlighting his first year in the office and what's in store for the future.

Here's What Prediction Market Thinks Trump Will Say

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $5 million has been bet on the contract “What will Trump say during the State of the Union?"

Trillion On Top

The word "Trillion" is what the prediction market is betting the most on, with bettors placing a 94% probability on the word being used by Trump during the speech.

Other words that have over 90% probability include "250" with a 93% probability, "Olympics / World Cup" with a 91% probability and "Trump" with a 90% probability.

"Fraud" also has a high probability of being used, at 89%.

The words "Fake News," something which Trump often uses has a 50% probability as per bettors.

Trump To Mention Aliens?

With aliens being in the news recently, the prediction market has placed a probability of 84% on Trump using the word "Alien".

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.com