Cryptocurrency bettors see only a small chance that the Trump administration will be forced to refund U.S. importers, even though the Supreme Court struck down the emergency-law tariffs.

Polymarket Crowd Not Convinced Yet

Polymarket odds tumbled to 18% as of this writing, down from 39% on Friday.

Just over $145,000 has been wagered on the outcome. It will resolve to "Yes" if previously collected tariffs are repaid in any form, such as direct payments, credits, or offsets from U.S. Customs and Border Protection or the U.S. Treasury, by June 30.

Tariff War Heats Up

The Supreme Court ruled 6–3 on Friday that the Trump administration improperly used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, reaffirming Congress’s constitutional authority over taxes and trade policy.

Additionally, market commentator The Kobeissi Letter cited the Supreme Court’s ruling that stated President Donald Trump “must point to clear congressional authorization” to impose tariffs. This means that Congress can still enact legislation to legitimize these taxes.

“The base case assumption remains that tariffs will not be entirely refunded,” The Kobeissi Letter added.

Trade lawyers believe importers will eventually get refunds, but it won’t happen fast. TD Securities estimated a 12-18 month timeline before companies see the money.

Meanwhile, Trump said he will raise the global tariff rate to 15% from 10% in response to the ruling, adding that the change takes effect immediately.

