Ricardo Salinas Pliego wanted to put $400 million into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in 2021.

Despite being Mexico’s third richest man, he didn’t have the cash, so he borrowed against his shares in Grupo Elektra; pledging $416 million as collateral for a $150 million loan.

His instincts about Bitcoin were correct, the only problem was the lender turned out to be a fraud.

The ‘Astor Family’ That Wasn’t

The firm called itself Astor Capital Fund, claiming ties to the storied Astor dynasty.

Its CEO, “Thomas Astor-Mellon,” introduced himself on a video call from what appeared to be a yacht.

He was actually Alexei Skachkov: a man with prior convictions for forging prescriptions and stealing jewelry.

The managing director, “Gregory Mitchell,” was Val Sklarov, a Ukrainian-born American with a guilty plea for Medicare fraud and a trail of failed businesses across multiple jurisdictions.

The first red flag was hiding in plain sight. The official seal on the contract bore the Roman numerals “MVMVIII”, a date that doesn’t exist.

The Theft

Rather than hold the Elektra shares as collateral, Sklarov’s operation simply sold them.

All $420 million worth.

Around $104 million was used to fund Salinas’s loan. An estimated $229 million ended up with Sklarov or connected parties, according to forensic investigators. Another $88 million cannot be accounted for.

“It was the perfect fraud,” Salinas told the Financial Times. “The guy took my stock, sold it, and gave me the money as a loan.”

The flood of shares onto a thinly traded market cratered Elektra’s stock price, and it was eventually suspended from trading altogether.

When Salinas tried to repay early in July 2024, Sklarov declared him in default instead.

He Never Lost The Faith

Whether or not the original $400 million bet was ever fully executed, Salinas never stopped buying Bitcoin.

By early 2025 he held 70% of his liquid portfolio in BTC. By August that had risen to 80%, and he was publicly considering going to 100%, according to Decrypt.

BTC hit an all-time high of $126,000 in October 2025.

“Buy everything you can,” he said at the time, “it’s not going anywhere except up.”

What Prediction Markets Say Now

Bitcoin is trading at around $67,000 today, down 47% from its October peak.

Polymarket traders are skeptical of a near-term recovery, giving just a 18% chance of BTC clearing $75,000 before March and 21% chance of an all time high by the end of the year.

Salinas would likely disagree. He posted on X in October 2025 that Bitcoin will “go up at least 14 times” to $1.5 million, enough to match gold’s total market cap. “And then it will continue to outperform,” he added.

He is pursuing Sklarov through England’s High Court. His question is simple: “Where is my stock?”

Image: Shutterstock