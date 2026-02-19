A Polymarket contract asking whether Jesus Christ will return before 2027 has accumulated $29,322,332 in total volume, more than most markets tracking political or financial events.

This is not the first contract on Jesus’s return.

Polymarket has run an annual version of it for several years, with each edition drawing a fresh wave of traders who treat it either as yield, or a shot at a very long-odds payout.

But the 2026 version: “Will Jesus Christ return before 2027?” has exploded in volume, and has seen some relatively large price swings.

Why Is This Market So Popular?

In early February, a second Polymarket contract appeared, asking a very specific question: would the odds on the first market top 5% during a one-hour window on February 17?

In effect, it was a side bet on whether the main market's implied probability could be pushed sharply higher, for a brief amount of time.

That derivative market pulled in over $665,000 in volume on its own before closing at zero; the underlying price peaked at 4.7c but never cleared 5c.

Traders long on the derivative had a direct financial incentive to push the price of the underlying contract higher. And they tried.

Liquidity Rewards

Around the same time, Polymarket rolled out a new Liquidity Rewards feature.

A user reportedly committed approximately $35,000 in rewards to the Jesus market by mistake, citing a confusing interface that made it unclear how funds would be locked in.

Once allocated, the rewards could not be withdrawn.

The episode lit up trading communities and likely accelerated the volume spike on both the main contract and the derivative.

The result is a market that started as a novelty and briefly became a venue for active price manipulation attempts, accidental capital deployment, and derivative speculation.

What Next?

As prediction markets move from crypto-native curiosity to mainstream financial infrastructure, the Jesus contract may turn out to be more than a footnote.

If a novelty bet can generate $29 million in volume, the ceiling for creative market design is a lot higher than anyone expected.

Image: Shutterstock