The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) funding has been paused as the Donald Trump administration failed to reach a deal to fund the department through September with Senate Democrats, causing a partial government shutdown, the second one in 2026.

White House, Democrats Stand Firm

Democrats demanded several changes to the DHS after federal immigration agents killed Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. With no deal in sight, the lawmakers left for a week-long recess and Congress is on recess until Feb. 23.

According to a report by CNBC, White House Border Czar Tom Homan said that the Trump administration was unwilling to agree to the demands laid out by the Democrats.

On the other hand, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for DHS to follow the rules followed by other law enforcement agencies in the country.

Here's What The Prediction Market Thinks

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $1.6 million has been bet on the contract "When will DHS be funded again?"

The option that most bettors have backed is "Before Mar 20, 2026," with a probability of 74%.

The "Before Mar 10, 2026" option also has strong backing, with a probability of 53%, down by 14%. "Before Mar 1, 2026" has the lowest probability at 17%.

Another contract, where bettors are betting on how long the ongoing partial government shutdown will last, predicts it will last at least 20 days, with over 45% of the bettors also predicting it will last over 30 days.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock