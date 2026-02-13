Days after a partial government shutdown was lifted after President Donald Trump signed a $1.2 trillion funding package, another government shutdown is looming on February 14.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is facing a partial shutdown after Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked two funding bills, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Government Shutdown Looms

The Democrats, barring Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA.), voted against advancing the legislation to fund the DHS through Sept. 30. The lawmakers have now left for a weeklong recess, making a partial government shutdown inevitable.

Prediction Market Bets Big On Shutdown

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $6 million has been bet on the contract "Government shutdown tomorrow?"

As a shutdown is all but confirmed, the bettors have placed a 96% probability on a shutdown happening on Saturday, up by 11.9%. Only 4% bettors have placed odds on a shutdown being avoided.

Lawmaker Predicts Shutdown

Fetterman, the lone Democrat who supported the funding bill, predicted the shutdown earlier this month,

The U.S. is still recovering from a historic 43-day shutdown—the longest in American history. It caused an estimated $7-$14 billion loss in real GDP and forced nearly 900,000 federal employees to work without pay or face furloughs.

Trump Gets Tariff Shock

The looming shutdown comes just days after Trump lost a House vote after six House Republicans joined Democrats on Wednesday to pass a resolution aimed at repealing Trump's tariffs on Canada.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock