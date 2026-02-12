The Trump administration secretly smuggled approximately 6,000 Starlink satellite internet terminals into Iran following the regime’s brutal crackdown on protesters last month, marking the first time Washington has directly sent the devices into the Islamic Republic.

The State Department purchased nearly 7,000 terminals in earlier months, and sent them to anti-regime activists, after Iranian authorities killed thousands of demonstrators and imposed an almost complete internet blackout, according to senior U.S. officials who spoke with The Wall Street Journal.

Senior Trump officials redirected funds from other Iran internet freedom programs to acquire the SpaceX devices.

Possession of a Starlink terminal is illegal in Iran and punishable by years in prison, yet tens of thousands of Iranians already use them to bypass government censorship.

The disclosure comes as the U.S. and Iran engage in high-stakes nuclear negotiations.

The pentagon is currently preparing a second carrier strike group for deployment to the Middle East.

What Prediction Markets Are Saying

Prediction markets are pricing in significant geopolitical risk.

On Polymarket, the odds of a U.S. strike on Iran by June 30 are at 44%, while the probability of the Iranian regime falling by June is at 17%.

Polymarket prices the odds of a SpaceX IPO in 2027 at 92%

Defense Stocks In Play

Defense contractors are positioned to benefit from the escalating tensions.

The Starlink operation demonstrates how commercial technology has become integral to national security operations, potentially opening new revenue streams for defense contractors with satellite and communications capabilities.

The revelation that the Trump administration weaponized commercial satellite technology against Iran could escalate tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The Trump administration’s willingness to take covert action against Tehran, while potentially infuriating the Iranian regime, keeps volatility high for energy and defense sectors heading into Q2.

Image: Shutterstock