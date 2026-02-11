With a slew of marquee sporting events lined up for the year, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vlad Tenev voiced optimism on Tuesday about the firm’s prediction markets business.

A Big Year For Sports-Based Prediction Market?

During Robinhood’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Tenev revealed that NBA contracts had surpassed the NFL in trading activity on the company’s prediction market platform, despite industry-wide concerns that the end of the 2025 football season would drag down trading activity.

With the Winter Olympics underway, the FIFA World Cup and the March Madness on the horizon, Tenev anticipated a strong year for sports-related contracts.

“I think we’re just the beginning with our prediction markets business,” he added.

The CEO said that non-sports contracts are also generating significant volume, noting that the government shutdown contract drove substantial volume in the week following the end of the NFL season.

“As we continue to diversify the contracts offered on the platform and improve the customer experience and refine it, more and more contracts will continue to resonate with our traders,” Tenev stated.

Robinhood’s Q4 Performance

Robinhood reported record fourth-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, but missed the Street estimate of $1.34 billion. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of 66 cents, beating the Street consensus estimate of 62 cents per share.

The company said it had over 12 billion prediction market contracts traded in 2025, with a record 8.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

Price Action: Robinhood shares tumbled 7.66% in after-hours trading after closing 1.11% lower at $85.60 during Tuesday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

