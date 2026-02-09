U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has become one of the favorites to leave the Trump administration in 2026, following a public demand for his resignation from Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY).

Massie on Sunday said Lutnick “should just resign”, citing the Secretary's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Lutnick had previously claimed that he had "limited interactions" with Epstein, but documents show they were in business together in 2014.

What Are Prediction Markets Saying?

On Polymarket, Lutnick is currently rated 53% likely to leave the administration in 2026, roughly on par with Kash Patel at 55%.

Kalshi puts Lutnick’s chances of exiting the administration at 51%. While both markets only combine for $1 million in trading volume, the odds of a Lutnick exit have risen by 25 percentage points in only two weeks.

Why It Matters For Investors

Lutnick has been an advocate of the administration's most aggressive economic shifts.

He is seen as an advocate of Trump’s tariff agenda, as well as being the chief “enforcer” for the upcoming 2026 review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Lutnick has also overseen the unprecedented move to convert CHIPS Act grants into direct government equity, including a 9.9% stake in Intel.

Thus, a Lutnick departure could provide immediate relief for companies currently bearing the brunt of his trade agenda:

Image: Shutterstock