While the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13, one Polymarket trader walked away with $1.8 million in profit after going 5-for-5 on Super Bowl bets.

The Million-Dollar Bet That Shook Prediction Markets

This brings the trader’s total career profit to $11.1 million. With over 1,800 trades on-chain, trader kch123 represents the “professional class” of prediction market participants.

The trader was confident the Seahawks would win in a blowout, backing them to cover both the -4.5 and -5.5 spreads.

The Super Bowl wasn’t even kch123’s biggest payday, pocketing a $1.095 million win on a Champions League match in January.

The rise of prediction markets is no longer a “crypto story”—it’s a competitive threat to traditional finance and gambling giants.

The trading volume for bets on the Super Bowl on prediction markets was expected to hit $3.1 billion, but the Super Bowl numbers are just one data point in a much bigger shift.

Are Traditional Bookmakers Ready For This Disruption?

Traditional sportsbooks aren’t going quietly.

Industry lobbyists are already pushing state regulators to restrict prediction markets, according to the New York Times.

Image: Shutterstock