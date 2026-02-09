The highly anticipated Super Bowl LX served as a massive stress test for the burgeoning prediction market industry, but for Kalshi, the Super Bowl of betting was defined more by technical fumbles than financial gains.

Surge In Volume Triggers Outages

As the Seattle Seahawks took a commanding lead over the New England Patriots, Kalshi—the federally regulated exchange that recently expanded into sports trading—found itself overwhelmed.

Skyrocketing trading volume led to widespread reports of app shutdowns and significant deposit delays, leaving many users unable to place bets during the game’s most critical moments.

Addressing the chaos on X, Kalshi co-founder Luana Lopes Lara attempted to reassure the frustrated. "Some deposits are delayed because of the amount of traffic and deposits we're getting," Lara wrote. "Your money is safe and on the way, it will just take longer to land."

User Backlash And Primetime Skepticism

The technical failure sparked immediate backlash across social media.

While Kalshi has positioned itself as a sophisticated alternative to traditional sportsbooks, the Sunday outages led industry observers to question its scalability.

Other users reported more severe financial anxieties. X user Jakob Berger noted, "Kalshi did all that Ad investment for the Super Bowl just for the app to completely shutdown the day of the Super Bowl lmao."

Another user claimed that while the platform reported a failed deposit, the funds had already been debited from his bank account.

Growing Industry Under Pressure

The stumble comes at a pivotal moment for Kalshi. Despite legal challenges from states like Nevada, the platform has seen a meteoric rise since the CFTC cleared the path for prediction markets.

However, as DraftKings and other legacy titans eye the prediction space, Kalshi's Super Bowl struggle highlights the steep climb required to handle the infrastructure demands of mainstream American sports.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock