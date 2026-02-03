450 drones and over 70 missiles hit Ukraine overnight, just as U.S.-brokered talks are set to resume in Abu Dhabi this week. Yet, prediction market traders see a near coin-flip chance of an official ceasefire before the end of 2026.

Ukrainian officials argue Russia used an energy-strike pause to stockpile for a bigger hit, while Moscow says the moratorium expired, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

That setup supports a common negotiating posture: increase pressure to try to extract concessions at the table.

Meanwhile, Polymarket traders have pushed "ceasefire by end of 2026" odds up to 46%.

If a credible framework drops out of Abu Dhabi, markets likely reprice fast because the war has embedded a multi-year "war premium" across energy, defense, and food-security narratives.

What This Means For Oil, Defense, And Wheat ETFs

For the United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO), peace headlines out of Abu Dhabi would put direct downward pressure on crude’s geopolitical risk premium.

But investors should watch Indian buying patterns — as part of a broader U.S. trade agreement, India has agreed to halt purchases of Russian oil, which could partially offset any peace-driven price drop by rerouting global supply flows.

In the defense sector, Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) faces potential repricing if a credible ceasefire framework emerges.

The “urgent replenishment” thesis that has supported the defense complex during escalation cycles could soften as investors reassess the immediate demand for hardware.

Meanwhile, the Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSE:WEAT) a ceasefire narrative can cool the grain-risk premium, but infrastructure targeting matters in the short run.

If energy and transport networks are disrupted, it can slow normalization even with political progress.

Image: Shutterstock