The 2028 U.S. Presidential Elections are over two years away, but prediction markets are already offering an early look at how bettors see the Democratic nominee race shaping up.

The data shows bettors favoring Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) over other potential contenders.

Newsom Leads The Race

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $42.6 million has been bet on the contract " 2028 Democratic nominee for President?"

Nesom dominates the list with a 33% probability of securing the Democratic nomination for the 2028 Presidential Elections.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is second with a 10% probability.

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pen.) is third with a 9% probability, up by 3%.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) are trailing with a 6% probability.

Vance Also Leads As Presidential Winner

Vice President J.D. Vance has emerged as the frontrunner in the contract "2028 Republican nominee for President?"

Vance also leads a contract that is betting on who will win the U.S. Presidential elections in 2028. Newsom has emerged second here with a 20% probability.

Newsom Vs. Donald Trump

Newsom has repeatedly criticized Trump, calling him "one of the most destructive presidents and human beings in my lifetime.”

He has also taken on Trump for the administration's anti-EV stance and for allowing China to take the lead in the EV industry.

Newsom earlier expressed his frustrations with the rollback of the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms by Trump.

He had also criticized Trump’s plans to expand offshore drilling in California, calling it a move that was “overwhelmingly opposed by members of all political parties” in the state.

Photo Courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald on Shuttertsock.com