JD Vance Or Marco Rubio? Here's Who Prediction Market Is Betting On To Become 2028 Republican Nominee For President

The 2028 U.S. Presidential Elections are quite far, but prediction markets are already offering an early look at how bettors see the Republican nominee race shaping up.

The data shows bettors favoring Vice President J.D. Vance over other potential contenders.

JD Vance Dominates

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $12.5 million has been bet on the contract ” 2028 Republican nominee for President?”

Vance dominates the list with a 47% probability of securing the Republican nomination for the 2028 Presidential Elections, up by 1%.

Marco Rubio, the current U.S. Secretary of State, is second with a 16% probability, down by 2%.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has emerged third with a 4% probability.

Vance Also Leads As Presidential Winner

In addition to leading as the Republican nominee, Vance also leads in a contract that is betting on who will win the U.S. Presidential elections in 2028.

Gavin Newsom is second with a 20% probability of the California Governor emerging as the next US President.

Anthony Scaramucci, a former member of Donald Trump's administration, said he might back Gavin Newsom for the 2028 presidential election.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is also considering a run, which could stir competition within the MAGA movement, especially if Vice President JD Vance enters the race.

