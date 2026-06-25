EXCLUSIVE: Vivakor Expands Revenue Opportunity With New Cushing Crude Oil Deal

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) , an energy infrastructure company, announced Thursday a new recurring Cushing crude oil transaction that lifts its annualized contracted revenue opportunities to about $420 million.

Cushing Deal Details

Vivakor Supply & Trading, LLC entered into an agreement covering about 100,000 barrels of WTI crude oil per month through the Enterprise Products Cushing Terminal.

The deal is expected to run from August 2026 through July 2027.

Based on expected volumes and current market pricing, Vivakor expects the transaction to generate about $7.5 million per month, or approximately $90 million in annualized gross revenue.

Revenue Opportunity

Vivakor said the agreement expands its recurring activity in Cushing, a key North American crude oil trading hub, and advances its goal of building a platform capable of supporting more than $1 billion in annualized commercial activity.

Since the start of 2026, Vivakor has announced recurring crude oil marketing and supply agreements across Cushing, the Bakken, and the Permian Basin.

The oil integrated facilities operator noted that VST generally recognizes only a small percentage of total contract value as revenue because it acts as an intermediary in the physical commodity supply chain.

Actual revenue will depend on market conditions, commodity pricing, transaction structure, and delivered volumes.

CEO Commentary

"This transaction further strengthens our commercial presence in one of North America’s most important crude oil trading hubs," said James Ballengee, chairman and CEO of Vivakor.

Ballengee said the company is making "meaningful progress" toward its $1 billion annualized commercial activity target and said the momentum reflects the scalability of Vivakor’s business model and integrated infrastructure network.

What Does Vivakor Do?

Vivakor is an operator, acquirer and developer of technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry, along with related environmental solutions. The company focuses on crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facilities, and it also provides contaminated soil remediation services.

Vivakor’s integrated facilities assets provide crude oil, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts.

Once operational, Vivakor’s interest in oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

VIVK Price Action: Vivakor shares were down 3.18% at $0.40 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.37, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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