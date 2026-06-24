EXCLUSIVE: AMASS Brands Targets THC Beverage Growth With Afterdream Investment

AMASS Brands Group (NASDAQ:AMSS) , a beverage platform, announced Wednesday that it entered into a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) investment in Afterdream.

Afterdream is a hemp-derived THC beverage brand. The investment secures AMASS the right to receive at least a 15.67% fully diluted ownership stake.

SAFE Investment

The deal positions AMASS as a core investor in Afterdream, a non-alcoholic hemp-derived THC beverage brand.

Afterdream makes beverages with organic lion’s mane mushrooms and L-Theanine. The products are marketed to support calm, clarity and creative flow without a hangover.

Distribution And DTC Traction

Afterdream is currently distributed in seven states: Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Texas.

It is available across more than 100 on- and off-premise accounts nationally.

The brand reported early direct-to-consumer traction based on internal Shopify analytics. Returning customer rates reached 42% year-to-date and 66% in May 2026.

Gross sales rose 43% over 90 days, while conversion rates increased 163% year-over-year. Customer lifetime value has more than doubled year-over-year.

Deal Structure

The SAFE does not immediately issue shares or dilute stockholders. It will convert into equity after a future qualifying financing or triggering event. The SAFE carries no interest, maturity date or repayment obligation.

AMASS Brands Group is a premium beverage platform spanning non-alcoholic, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products.

Its portfolio includes Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine, AMASS Electrolyte Mixer, and Summer Water Rosé.

"Afterdream represents exactly the kind of investment we want to be making right now," said Mark Thomas Lynn, founder and CEO of AMASS. "The consumer demand for hemp-derived THC beverages continues to grow."

"This investment positions AMASS at the forefront of a category we believe will be one of the most important growth stories in beverage over the next decade. We have structured the transaction to preserve our ability to move toward a larger ownership stake as that opportunity grows, regardless of how regulations evolve, and we intend to be the partner that takes this brand to scale," added Lynn.

AMSS Price Action: Amass Brands shares were up 1.05% at $1.92 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.75, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Mike Fig Photo via Shutterstock