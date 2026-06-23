What's Going On With Ridgetech Stock Tuesday?

The stock surged from the low-$1 range to more than $4 in premarket trading before reversing course and falling back toward $2.22. The rapid moves underscored the heightened volatility often seen in thinly traded, low-float stocks.

The rally appeared to be driven primarily by retail day traders rather than company-specific news. Stocks with small market capitalizations and limited publicly available shares can experience outsized price swings when buying activity accelerates.

Such trading patterns often lead to rapid gains and equally sharp pullbacks as traders take profits and momentum fades.

Investors should note that low-float stocks can remain highly volatile, with price movements frequently disconnected from underlying business fundamentals.

HRT Financial Cuts Ridgetech Stake

Recently, Ridgetech disclosed that its major shareholder, HRT Financial LP, reduced its stake in the company, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing showed HRT Financial sold 57,998 Class A shares on June 16 at a weighted average price of $1.601 per share. Following the transaction, the firm beneficially owned 61,753 Class A shares.

HRT Financial filed the transaction as a 10% owner of Ridgetech.

What Does Ridgetech Do and How Does It Operate?

Ridgetech, formerly China Jo-Jo Drugstores, retails and distributes pharmaceutical products through drugstores, online channels, and wholesale operations.

Its stores sell prescription and over-the-counter medicines, traditional Chinese medicine products, supplements, medical devices, and sundry items. Online sales run through platforms including Alibaba’s Tmall, JD.com, and Amazon.com.

Retail drugstores remain the company’s main revenue driver.

Price Action

RDGT Stock Price Activity: Ridgetech shares were trading 45.99% higher at $2.00 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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