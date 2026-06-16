EXCLUSIVE: ZenaTech's IQ Quad Moves Closer To US Government Drone Procurement Path

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA) , an AI drone company, announced Tuesday that its ZenaDrone subsidiary is preparing to submit the IQ Quad land survey drone for the Blue UAS certification.

The submission is for Blue UAS certification, intended to enable future procurement by the U.S. government and defense agencies.

IQ Quad Testing Underway

The IQ Quad is an autonomous AI quadcopter built for land surveying, geospatial mapping, and terrain modeling.

It also supports infrastructure inspection and environmental monitoring.

The drone is undergoing testing, sensor integration, and final documentation before submission through the Green-to-Blue UAS pathway.

Blue UAS Certification Path

Blue UAS certification, administered through the U.S. Department of Defense framework, verifies cybersecurity controls, supply-chain documentation, and NDAA compliance.

ZenaTech said the certification would position the IQ Quad for direct procurement eligibility. That eligibility would apply to defense agencies, federal departments and allied government buyers

"Preparing the IQ Quad to enter the Blue UAS certification process is an important step in expanding our portfolio of trusted, NDAA-compliant drone solutions for U.S. government and defense agency customers," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.

Passley added, "We believe having the Blue UAS certification will offer us opportunities to sell the IQ Quad to U.S. government organizations such as the Army Corps of Engineers, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the Bureau of Land Management, all of which require secure, high-precision geospatial mapping and land surveying capabilities."

Company Context

ZenaDrone currently has three drone platforms in the multi-month Green-to-Blue UAS evaluation process. The company develops AI-powered drones for surveying, inspections, logistics, security and defense applications.

ZenaTech also operates a Drone-as-a-Service business and an enterprise SaaS division.

ZENA Price Action: ZenaTech shares were down 1.34% at $1.35 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $1.14, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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