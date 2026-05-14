EXCLUSIVE: IQSTEL Launches Digital Services Unit, Names Jorge Enrique Becerra CEO

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) , a telecom technology company, on Thursday announced the launch of its subsidiary IQSTEL Digital Services.

It appointed telecom and digital transformation executive Jorge Enrique Becerra as CEO to expand the company's push into high-margin digital solutions.

IQSTEL Launches Digital Services Subsidiary

The new subsidiary will focus on AI-powered communications, cybersecurity, fintech, digital health, and enterprise digital transformation services.

IQSTEL said the business will leverage its network of more than 600 telecom operators worldwide, whose combined networks reach approximately 2.3 billion subscribers, to distribute digital services through existing customer relationships.

The company added that its telecom sales teams will introduce digital solutions to current clients, while IQSTEL Digital Services will manage commercialization and implementation.

IQSTEL said the model is designed to reduce customer acquisition costs and accelerate revenue growth.

Jorge Enrique Becerra Named CEO

Becerra brings more than 20 years of experience in telecommunications, digital media, and digital transformation across Latin America, Europe, and emerging markets.

IQSTEL said Jorge has built seven-figure digital services businesses with gross margins exceeding 40% and will also participate as a minority co-owner of the subsidiary.

As part of the launch, Becerra will join IQSTEL executives at International Telecoms Week (ITW) to present the company's digital services portfolio, including cybersecurity offerings through Cycurion, AI-powered communication services from Reality Border, and digital health products.

Company Expansion Strategy

CEO Leandro Iglesias said, "This is one of the most important strategic steps in IQSTEL's evolution. We have spent years building something incredibly valuable: a trusted global commercial platform connected to over 600 telecom operators worldwide."

"Our first objective with IQSTEL Digital Services is clear: to rapidly achieve seven-digit annual revenue by maximizing the value of our existing business platform and leveraging our potential reach to 2.3 billion end users through our customers worldwide. This is only the first step in monetizing the extraordinary distribution capability IQSTEL has built over the years," he added.

IQSTEL operates in 21 countries with more than 600 telecom carrier interconnections and provides voice, messaging, connectivity, and mobile financial services globally.

European AI Expansion Through Alhambra IT Partnership

Recently, IQSTEL expanded its AI-powered customer service business in Europe through a partnership with Spain-based Alhambra IT, as several companies deployed the company's AI-powered digital agents to improve customer service operations and response times.

IQSTEL said the deployments validate growing enterprise demand for AI-powered communication technologies and support the rapid expansion of its Digital Services division

IQST Price Action: iQSTEL shares were up 2.38% at $1.29 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.23, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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