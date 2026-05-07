EXCLUSIVE: ZenaTech Grows Asia-Pacific Presence With Australian DaaS Acquisition

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA) , an AI drone company, announced Thursday it is expanding into Australia through its latest Drone as a Service acquisition.

The deal strengthens the company's presence in Asia-Pacific infrastructure and surveying markets. Deal terms were not disclosed.

ZenaTech operates AI drone, enterprise SaaS, and quantum computing businesses and currently has 25 DaaS locations globally.

Australia Expansion Marks 22nd DaaS Acquisition

ZenaTech signed a binding agreement to acquire a Brisbane-based Australian land surveying and spatial services company.

The acquisition expands its Drone-as-a-Service platform into Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, marks ZenaTech's 22nd DaaS acquisition.

The target company has operated for 35 years with offices in Brisbane, Gladstone, and the Sunshine Coast. It provides surveying, geospatial mapping, and LiDAR-based data services.

Its clients include government, infrastructure, public works, and commercial sectors.

Acquisition Supports AI Drone Growth Strategy

ZenaTech said the acquisition will strengthen its presence in infrastructure and natural resources markets.

The deal also adds an established customer base and drone-enabled surveying capabilities.

The company plans to integrate the business into its DaaS platform for AI-driven surveying and infrastructure solutions.

"Australia represents a strategically important market itself with strong long-term demand across infrastructure, public works, and resource-driven industries, including mining, energy, and related sectors," said CEO Shaun Passley.

"Strategically, it also expands ZenaTech's access into the Asia-Pacific corridor, which provides the potential to significantly expand our global footprint," he added.

DaaS Segment Tops C$10M In First Full Year

ZenaTech said in a shareholder letter issued Tuesday that full-year 2025 revenue surged 558% year over year to C$12.9 million.

Its Drone as a Service business generated C$10.1 million in its first full year of operation.

The company also reported 188% asset growth, completed 20 acquisitions, and expanded its DaaS network to 24 locations.

ZenaTech said cash and reserves increased 301% year-over-year to C$15.1 million, while working capital rose 439% to C$18.3 million in 2025.

ZENA Price Action: ZenaTech shares were up 1.43% at $2.13 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $1.91, according to Benzinga Pro data.