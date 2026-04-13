Why Is RedCloud Stock Gaining Monday?

Deal Overview

The deal, structured at $6 million annually based on RAID-generated revenues, targets a rollout across the Kingdom's $68 billion FMCG market to address inefficiencies in buying, distribution, and sales.

RedCloud estimates these inefficiencies have created a nearly $9.4 billion inventory imbalance due to limited real-time decision-making.

Strategy & Expansion

The agreement advances RedCloud's joint venture strategy by combining local infrastructure with RAID's AI-driven intelligence layer to enable real-time, data-led supply chain decisions.

It also aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative to build a more efficient, digitally enabled economy.

This marks RedCloud's second major licensing agreement following its $50 million Türkiye joint venture announced in December 2025, bringing total contracted JV infrastructure revenue to up to $80 million and supporting its capital-light global expansion model.

Executive Commentary

"Global supply chains are losing close to $2 trillion annually to decisions made without intelligence. This agreement brings RAID, our AI infrastructure, into one of the most important and fast-moving FMCG markets in the world," said Justin Floyd, CEO and Co-Founder of RedCloud.

"Retailers gain better access to supply and choice. Manufacturers and distributors gain the data and intelligence needed to scale. This is foundational infrastructure for the future of trade in Saudi Arabia," said Majid Alghaslan, Joint Venture Partner, RedCloud Arabia.

RCT Technical Levels: Key Support and Resistance to Watch

At $1.14, the stock is trading 49.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the average price over the last 20 sessions, suggesting the latest move is overpowering the recent short-term trend.

It's also trading 7.6% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend still has overhead pressure to work through.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is -0.0843 versus a -0.0797 signal line, a setup that leans bearish because momentum is still lagging even after the spike.

With the 20-day SMA still below the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, the longer-term trend remains downward unless the stock can hold recent gains.

Key Resistance : $1.50 — near the longer-term trend area where rallies can stall

: $1.50 — near the longer-term trend area where rallies can stall Key Support: $1.00 — a round-number zone that often becomes a near-term "line in the sand"

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $5.17. Recent analyst moves include:

Roth Capital : Buy (Raises Target to $5.50) (Jan. 20)

: Buy (Raises Target to $5.50) (Jan. 20) Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $5.00) (Jan. 15)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $5.00) (Jan. 15) Roth Capital: Buy (Lowers Target to $4.50) (Dec. 16, 2025)

RCT Stock Price Activity: RedCloud Holdings shares were up 100.35% at $1.14 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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