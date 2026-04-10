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April 10, 2026 9:56 AM 2 min read

Erayak Stock Doubles As US Pivot Sparks Investor Surge

The energy solutions firm announced a shift to a U.S.-focused, vertically integrated model through its subsidiary Nexora.

The move follows a 5,000-mile U.S. research tour and its showcase at the 2026 National Hardware Show. These efforts refined its product roadmap to address off-grid use, RV lifestyles, and disaster resilience.

Product Innovation and Technology Focus

Erayak is aligning its inverter technology with demand from AI-edge computing and smart home systems. It focuses on utility-grade power stability and protection from inconsistent energy supply.

Its 2026 lineup includes Tri-Fuel generators with auto-transfer switch systems and industrial-grade solar inverter UPS systems.

Operational Restructuring and Expansion

The company is localizing R&D, customer service, and strategy in the U.S. through Nexora. It is shifting away from its export-driven model while expanding direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels.

Erayak said its National Hardware Show presence helped secure partnerships with major North American retailers and distributors.

"Our success at the NHS and our evolution into a direct-market leader allow us to align our R&D directly with the American consumer," said Chairman and CEO Lingyi Kong.

"By establishing Nexora as our North American face, we are moving beyond manufacturing to become a vertically integrated power solutions provider."

Private Placement

Yesterday, Erayak Power shares jumped in after-hours trading after the company disclosed a $400,000 private placement. The firm issued up to 5 million Class A shares at $0.08 each to non-U.S. investors under a Securities Purchase Agreement.

The offering closed the same day under Regulation S, exempting it from standard SEC registration requirements.

Technical Analysis

The stock trades above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating short-term strength and a slightly bullish trend.

However, it remains well below its 100-day moving average, highlighting ongoing long-term weakness.

  • Key Resistance: $1.00 — This level may act as a psychological barrier for buyers.
  • Key Support: 80 cents — A critical level where buying interest may emerge.

Erayak Inverter-Led Power Solutions Portfolio

Erayak Power Solution Group engages in manufacturing, research and development, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, gasoline generators, batteries, and smart chargers, with the majority of its revenue derived from inverters.

The company's shift to a U.S.-centric model targets evolving energy demands in the American market. By focusing on localized power solutions, Erayak aims to capture a larger share of the growing energy sector.

RAYA Stock Price Activity: Erayak Power Solution Gr shares were up 101.27% at $0.92 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

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