Turbo Energy Gains As New Patent Targets Growing EV Charging Market

Patent and Technology

The platform uses predictive analytics to coordinate solar generation, battery storage, household demand, and EV charging. It relies on usage patterns, weather forecasts, and electricity pricing to optimize energy management decisions.

The system improves efficiency, reduces costs, and meets charging needs through an integrated energy framework.

Market Opportunity and Strategy

The company said the technology targets the U.S. residential EV charging market, which it estimates could exceed $12.5 billion annually.

This growth is driven by rising EV adoption and increased demand for home-based charging.

Turbo Energy said the patent supports its shift toward an integrated energy technology platform. The company plans to incorporate the system into its SUNBOX offering as part of its U.S. expansion strategy.

Financial Outlook And Commentary

Separately, CEO Mariano Soria said preliminary, unaudited fiscal 2025 revenue is expected to reach $22.5 million to $23.5 million. This represents year-over-year growth of 130% to 140%.

"This patent grant reinforces Turbo Energy’s technological leadership in intelligent energy management," Soria said.

Short Interest Surge

Short interest in Turbo Energy surged from 20.72K to 592.06K shares in the latest reporting period, signaling a sharp rise in bearish positioning. This now represents 29.6% of the company's publicly available shares, a notably elevated level.

Despite the increase, the high average daily trading volume of 26.70 million shares suggests it would take roughly 1 day for short sellers to cover their positions, indicating strong liquidity relative to short interest.

Technical Analysis

At $2.55, the stock is trading 4.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $2.69, suggesting short-term weakness. However, it is trading 39.5% above its 50-day SMA of $1.83 and 73.3% above its 100-day SMA of $1.48, indicating a stronger intermediate and long-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 48.65, indicating neutral momentum. This suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

The MACD shows a bearish signal, with the MACD line below the signal line, indicating potential downward pressure.

Key Resistance : $2.70 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $2.70 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $2.00 — This level has historically provided buying interest.

Company Context

Turbo Energy designs, develops, and distributes equipment for photovoltaic energy generation, management, and storage. The company acquires, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic materials for renewable energy projects.

Its products include solar panels, inverters, chargers, regulators, batteries, and related structures.

The recent patent grant reinforces Turbo Energy’s position in the rapidly expanding U.S. residential EV charging market. This aligns with the company’s strategy to evolve from a hardware-focused provider to an integrated energy technology company centered on intelligent energy management platforms.

TURB Stock Price Activity: Turbo Energy shares were up 10.61% at $2.53 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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