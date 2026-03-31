EXCLUSIVE: Avalon Teams Up With AWS Partner To Build Automated Video Platform

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) on Tuesday announced it is accelerating its artificial intelligence strategy through a new collaboration to upgrade its video content platform into a fully autonomous system.

AI Platform Expansion

Avalon's AI subsidiary has partnered with Caylent, Inc., an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Consulting Partner, to advance the next phase of its platform.

The initiative focuses on converting its existing system into an autonomous, agent-driven solution built on AWS infrastructure.

Catch-Up Platform Transformation

The company's "Catch-Up" platform is being redesigned to automate video creation and distribution with minimal user input.

The upgraded platform will use AI to produce personalized, data-driven content across video, audio, and digital formats at scale, supporting audience growth and monetization strategies.

Avalon aims to position the platform as a scalable tool for brands to boost engagement and expand digital reach.

By leveraging AI to generate personalized, data-driven media, the company expects to improve efficiency while opening new monetization pathways.

"Partnering with Caylent represents an important step in advancing our AI platform capabilities and accelerating the development of our Catch-Up platform," said Meng Li, interim CEO and COO of Avalon.

"This collaboration supports phase 2 of our Catch-Up SaaS platform as we evolve into a fully autonomous, agentic AI solution with expanded capabilities and market reach. Working with a leading AWS Premier Tier provider strengthens our development roadmap and supports our ability to scale efficiently as we drive broader adoption and long-term monetization."

Shareholder Approvals And Capital Actions

Separately, Avalon GloboCare stockholders approved key financing actions at a March 30, 2026, special meeting. They also authorized a potential reverse stock split.

Investors approved share issuances tied to multiple convertible instruments.

These include July 2025 notes, a December 2025 bridge note, and Series C preferred stock. The approvals were required to comply with Nasdaq rules.

Shareholders approved an exchange deal with board chairman Wenzhao Lu to convert preferred stock into common shares.

They also approved a reverse stock split option ranging from 1-for-2 to 1-for-25. The board can execute the reverse split at any time through March 2028.

ALBT Price Action: Avalon Globocare shares were down 6.98% at $0.53 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.42, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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