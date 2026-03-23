EXCLUSIVE: Fusion Fuel Taps James Passin To Guide Uranium Strategy As Key Deal Progresses

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) on Monday said its board approved the appointment of uranium investor James Passin as a director.

Strategic Role and Experience

The company intends the appointment to strengthen its capabilities. It comes as Fusion Fuel advances its planned Royal Uranium acquisition and uranium royalty strategy.

Fusion fuel said that Passin brings over 20 years of uranium-focused investing experience and will support the company’s capital allocation and strategic positioning.

The company ties his role to its planned acquisition of a controlling interest in Royal Uranium.

Uranium Royalty Platform Strategy

He was an early uranium investor through Firebird Global Fund before broader institutional participation in the sector. He also managed a global resource portfolio exceeding $1 billion across multiple markets.

Fusion Fuel is developing a capital-efficient uranium royalty platform to provide exposure to uranium price gains and project advancement.

The model avoids direct mine development, sustaining capital, and operating risk exposure.

The strategy includes a diversified portfolio of uranium royalty interests across multiple jurisdictions.

These include projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and operators like Cameco, Denison, Orano, Uranium Energy, and IsoEnergy.

The company said the royalty model allows participation in uranium upside while reducing exposure to construction, cost overruns, and operational risks typically associated with mining.

Royal Uranium Transaction and Outlook

The appointment comes as Fusion Fuel advances its February 18, 2026, agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Royal Uranium. The proposed transaction remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The company expects the deal to close in the first half of 2026.

"James brings exactly the kind of uranium-market experience and cycle-tested judgment that we believe is valuable as Fusion Fuel pursues its uranium royalty strategy," said CEO JP Backwell.

"Fusion Fuel is pursuing a strategy that I believe is highly relevant to the current uranium market. Uranium royalties can provide attractive exposure to uranium price appreciation and project upside without the direct capital intensity and operating risks of mine ownership," commented Passin.

HTOO Price Action: Fusion Fuel Green shares were down 4.21% at $2.50 during premarket trading on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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