EXCLUSIVE: Aduro Moves Closer To Commercializing Its Recycling Tech

The agreement focuses on developing a commercial licensing package for its Hydrochemolytic Technology (HCT).

Licensing Framework And Execution

Its wholly owned subsidiary, Aduro Energy Inc., executed the agreement, which establishes a framework for a licensing model and a pre-engineered plant design

The design will enable the GEPC to develop facilities to process mixed and contaminated plastic waste unsuitable for mechanical recycling.

The partnership combines Aduro's process technology with the engineering firm's plant design and delivery expertise to support scalable, repeatable industrial projects.

The licensing package will outline how the company markets, prices and implements HCT solutions.

Scale-Up Plans And Next Steps

The initiative aligns with Aduro's scale-up plans, including its pilot operations and a planned first industrial facility at Chemelot Industrial Park in the Netherlands. Data from these projects will inform future licensed deployments.

The MOU is non-binding, with further progress contingent on technical validation, financing, definitive agreements, and regulatory approvals.

CEO Ofer Vicus said, "This MOU is an important step in the commercialisation roadmap for Hydrochemolytic™ Technology," adding that licensing remains a core component of the company's go-to-market strategy.

ADUR Price Action: Aduro Clean Technologies shares were up 0.34% at $11.69 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.