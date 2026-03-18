EXCLUSIVE: Vision Marine Sees Electric Boat Interest Take Off

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) , a marine technology and boat retail platform, announced on Wednesday a sharp rise in electric boat demand, signaling strong early 2026 momentum.

Contracted Sales Growth

The company reported a 446% year-over-year surge in electric boat sales under contract for the period from September 2025 through late February 2026.

The total value of signed agreements climbed to more than $1.1 million, up from roughly $205,000 in the comparable prior-year period, underscoring accelerating customer adoption of its electric offerings.

Product Expansion And Demand Trends

Multiple models, including the Fantail 217, Phantom, Volt 180, and V24, as well as higher-powered configurations powered by the company's 180E propulsion system, drove growth. Management indicated that demand now spans a broader product range.

The company said it has already secured a notable portion of its planned 2026 production through signed customer agreements, improving visibility into manufacturing schedules and model allocation for the year.

However, the company will recognize these contracts as revenue only after vessel delivery and fulfillment of standard closing conditions.

Pipeline And Sales Channels

At the same time, Vision Marine has begun actively marketing its SPECTR 26 electric tritoon across its sales channels. While still in early rollout, the model is expected to add to sales as marketing expands and awareness grows gradually.

Activity across Nautical Ventures Group's Florida dealerships and online leads from outside the state supported sales, reflecting a mix of retail execution and growing digital demand.

Chief Operating Officer Maxime Poudrier stated, "The year-over-year increase in sales under contract reflects more than demand growth; it reflects stronger operational alignment between retail execution and production planning."

"Early-season commitments across multiple electric platforms provide clearer model-level visibility and enable disciplined production allocation. Our objective is not simply volume expansion, but controlled deployment that supports sustainable margins and scalable electric growth."

VMAR Price Action: Vision Marine Tech shares were up 5.15% at $2.45 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $2.22, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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