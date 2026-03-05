Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) , an energy engineering firm, announced Thursday that its Middle East subsidiary secured two new engineering subcontracts totaling approximately $1.16 million.

The contracts relate to residential projects in Dubai and signal steady demand for liquefied petroleum gas infrastructure in the region.

Scope Of Engineering Work

The subcontracts include the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of centralized LPG systems for multiple buildings within the two residential developments.

Work will begin immediately and proceed in line with the construction schedules.

After completing the larger development, Al Shola Gas expects to pursue an LPG utility operations subcontract covering about 2,900 apartments and six boiler rooms, potentially generating recurring service revenue.

Fleet Expansion To Support Operations

To support operational growth, Al Shola Gas has ordered a compact LPG delivery vehicle designed to access narrow residential areas.

The company expects two additional LPG bobtail trucks—one standard-capacity and one smaller unit—to arrive in March 2026, expanding delivery capacity and improving service coverage.

Management Commentary

"These subcontracts add meaningful engineering revenue to our Middle East operations and reinforce the value of our gas infrastructure capabilities," stated Fusion Fuel CEO and Chairman John-Paul Backwell.

"As residential development activity remains robust, we see meaningful opportunities to expand both our engineering services and recurring LPG distribution operations."

"The planned addition of new delivery vehicles will further enhance our operational flexibility and allow us to access additional sites, supporting continued growth in our LPG delivery business," added Backwell.

Recent Uranium Acquisition Deal

In February, Fusion Fuel Green announced a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Royal Uranium Inc. through a share exchange agreement.

The transaction would give the company exposure to 16 uranium royalties and three natural gas royalties.

Fusion Fuel plans to issue up to 3.75 million shares in connection with the deal, expected to close in the first half of 2026, positioning the company to benefit from rising uranium demand.

HTOO Price Action: Fusion Fuel Green shares were up 3.37% at $3.37 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $2.92, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by noomcpk via Shutterstock