FBS Global Limited (NASDAQ:FBGL) , a Singapore-based green building contractor and interior fit-out specialist, announced on Wednesday that it has secured a $78.5 million construction project pipeline covering eight public and commercial infrastructure contracts.

The company said the secured contracts span both government-linked and private-sector developments, including building alterations, renovations, and new construction projects.

Project Scope And Technical Work

The scope of work includes several project types, including specialized installations such as slab, soffit, thermal insulation, and lead-lined drywall partition systems.

It also includes false ceiling systems, interior design and fit-out elements, and projects involving the retrofitting of existing structures, annex blocks, and ancillary workers' dormitory facilities.

Government Infrastructure Exposure

Approximately $34.6 million of the pipeline is allocated to government infrastructure projects, where FBS Global serves as a subcontractor to main contractors overseeing public sector construction.

Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Ang said the project pipeline reflects the company's ability to deliver technically demanding construction work that requires regulatory compliance and coordinated multi-system execution.

"The depth and scale of our secured project pipeline reflect the technical capabilities and disciplined execution that define our platform. These projects require specialized construction expertise, regulatory compliance and coordinated multi-system delivery. We believe our positioning in high-specification commercial and public infrastructure developments supports continued operational momentum and long-term growth," Ang said.

Nasdaq Compliance Restored

Additionally, FBS Global reported that it has regained full compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, having closed at or above $1 for 10 consecutive trading days between February 12 and February 26.

FBGL Price Action: FBS Global shares were down 3.54% at $0.75 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

