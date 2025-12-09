The Big Short Bets The House On Trump And The 'Toxic Twins'

Michael Burry made a fortune by predicting the 2008 housing collapse and shorting subprime mortgage-backed securities. In an ironic twist, he is now betting on the resurrection of the stocks at the epicenter of that crisis: Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTC:FMCC) .

For over a decade, the “Toxic Twins” have been in government conservatorship with their profits swept into the U.S. Treasury.

Burry sees changes ahead: He pointed to a flurry of activity suggesting the government is preparing to re-privatize the giants via a massive IPO, potentially valuing them at $500 billion by 2026.

Burry also pegs the Trump administration as eager to “get Big Homebuilders going” and stimulate the housing market.

However, Fannie and Freddie are currently capital-constrained; they simply cannot expand their loan books or take the risks the administration demands without raising fresh cash.

The most-likely solution? An IPO.

Burry argues that political pressure to juice the economy will force the government's hand.

The Treasury may have to negotiate down the massive senior preferred stock liquidation preference, which acts as a mountain of debt that currently crushes the value of common shares, in order to make the IPO attractive to investors.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman made a similar case for Fannie and Freddie IPOs earlier this year.

The currently penny-stock-priced common shares could skyrocket if the government wipes the slate clean to ensure a successful launch.

It is a high-risk bet on political maneuvering, but for the man who saw the housing crash coming, the writing is on the wall.

The “Toxic Twins," Fannie and Freddie, may finally be ready to leave the rehab clinic. Burry is waiting at the door.

