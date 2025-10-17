Erayak Unveils New Innovation Hub Nexora Group, Stock Gains

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares traded higher Friday after the company announced the launch of its U.S.-based subsidiary, Nexora Group Inc.

The subsidiary will serve as its North American headquarters and a key pillar in its international expansion strategy.

Nexora will coordinate sales, marketing, logistics, and localized product development for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

The company said the unit will also collaborate with regional partners in the power equipment, recreational vehicle, and renewable energy sectors to create advanced inverter generators and smart power systems.

The new office will help expand Erayak's reach into South America and Europe while connecting innovation, supply chain operations, and customer service across markets.

The company said the network will support faster product localization, improved regulatory compliance, and better service responsiveness for global clients.

"Establishing Nexora Group Inc. in the United States marks a significant milestone in Erayak's vision to become a globally connected and innovation-driven power solutions provider," said Lingyi Kong, chairman and CEO.

In September 2025, Erayak disclosed it had received a Nasdaq delisting notice and planned to appeal the determination while exploring steps to regain compliance.

Erayak develops and markets sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed power products for industrial, agricultural, and recreational uses.

Price Action: RAYA shares are trading higher by 3.88% at $5.49 premarket at the last check on Friday.

