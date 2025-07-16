July 16, 2025 11:39 AM 1 min read

Klotho Clears Nasdaq Hurdle—KLTO Stock Remains On The Big Board

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. KLTO announced on Wednesday that it has received notification from Nasdaq that KLTO stock has full compliance with all continued listing requirements and will remain listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market

What To Know: Klotho has regained compliance with both the minimum $1.00 bid price  and the minimum stockholders’ equity threshold requirements.  

Nasdaq will continue to monitor Klotho's ongoing compliance with the stockholders’ equity threshold requirement for one year. 

The company could become subject to delisting without a cure period if it falls out of compliance in that time, but will have the opportunity to request a new hearing should that event occur.

What Else: Klotho recently announced it had received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its ALS therapy candidate, unlocking seven years of market exclusivity, tax credits and regulatory assistance as the potential treatment moves through the approval process. 

Klotho stock has gained more than 200% over the past six months on a series of announcements including positive preclinical results and the elimination of debt from its balance sheet. 

KLTO Stock Price: Shares of Klotho Neurosciences were up 5.62% at $82.00 in Wednesday's session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. 

