MindMed CEO On Latest Positive Topline Phase 2 Data And Freedom Capital Management

In this new Psychedelics Exclusive podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales interviewed the CEO of Mind Medicine Inc. MNMD, Robert Barrow. Almost two years since his appointment as a top executive of the company, Robert gives his thoughts on the progress MindMed has made throughout his tenure, The psychedelic biotech industry is pushing the boundaries in the realm of mental health therapeutics, and Mr. Barrow reports that the company is receiving widespread acknowledgement for the accomplishments it is making.

The latest positive topline data from MindMed’s investigator-initiated trial evaluating lysergide (LSD) in the treatment of major depressive disorder was well received in the scientific community. Mr. Barrow notes that over twenty studies including at least five hundred patients have historically been dosed with the compounds over the decades with success. Thus, MindMed’s positive readout is, “just more confirmation of high-quality modern research” that has taken place in the past—with encouraging results for anxiety orders, as well.

In addition to the aforementioned LSD study, MindMed is also conducting clinical trials for other innovative therapies for compounds other than LSD. This includes MM-402, a phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of social anxiety in autistic adults. And MM-110 (Zolunicant HCI), a third-generation New Chemical Entity being evaluated to address symptoms of opioid withdrawal and facilitate initiation of opioid use disorder treatment.

Mr. Borrow also addressed the shareholder activism brought forth by FCM MM HOLDINGS, led by co-founder and former Chief Medical Officer of MindMed, Dr. Scott Freeman. This includes a filing of a complaint with the SEC regarding certain perceived misdealings.

To that end, Mr. Barrow is looking past the distractions and focusing exclusively on executing the company’s pipeline to create shareholder value. he notes that the biotech sector at-large has gone through an enormous drawdown, and is confident MindMed can emerge from the other side of tough market conditions.