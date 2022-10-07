ñol

Why Aditxt Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 7, 2022 10:29 AM | 1 min read
Aditxt Inc ADTX shares are trading higher by 22.04% to $4.04 Friday morning after the company announced AditxtScore is featured by FedEx in a video presentation.

What Happened?

In the clip, the Aditxt team provides a virtual tour of its AditxtScore™ Center, while describing how the Company works with scientists and technicians to process samples from around the country to help physicians and health care professionals identify and understand their patients' immune status.

Blood specimens from physicians, clinics, and hospitals are delivered by FedEx in a system that relies on speed, precision, and attention to detail.

"Aditxt is a biotech innovation company with a very special mission — understanding our immune status and our immune system by the numbers," said Amro Albanna, co-founder and CEO of Aditxt.

"AditxtScore™ is a technology and service platform with a proactive approach, meaning the ongoing monitoring of immune status, so we can be better prepared for dealing with such threats as COVID-19. Having a company like FedEx, with their logistical capabilities, is key to scaling AditxtScore™," Albanna stated.

